Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 264,365 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,365 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

