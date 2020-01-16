Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. Colfax posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

