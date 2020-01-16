Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 113,541 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

