Analysts Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Natural Gas Services Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million.

NGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGS opened at $11.23 on Monday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a P/E ratio of 140.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.