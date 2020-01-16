Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a $60.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZYME. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE ZYME opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zymeworks by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

