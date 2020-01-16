L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.