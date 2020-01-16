Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.31.

XEC opened at $51.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

