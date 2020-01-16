WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. WPP has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

