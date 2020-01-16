WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. WPP has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 264,365 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 264,365 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Colfax Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Colfax Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Williams Companies Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Williams Companies Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Analysts Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. to Announce $0.07 EPS
Analysts Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. to Announce $0.07 EPS
Zymeworks PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James
Zymeworks PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James
L OREAL CO/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
L OREAL CO/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report