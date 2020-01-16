Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.