CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

