NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,944,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after buying an additional 110,230 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,721,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 305,145 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.