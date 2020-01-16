ValuEngine Upgrades MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) to Buy

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
MSLP stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
About MusclePharm
See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.