ValuEngine Upgrades MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) to Buy

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MSLP stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.