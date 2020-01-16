BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $105.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 669.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

