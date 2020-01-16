Liberum Capital Upgrades KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Buy

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

