KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised KERRY GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $128.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

