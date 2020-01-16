Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Daseke reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($4.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daseke by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Daseke has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

