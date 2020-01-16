Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRHM stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CRH Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of CRH Medical worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.