Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,815 shares of company stock valued at $278,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $51,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 264,365 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 264,365 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Colfax Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Colfax Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Williams Companies Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Williams Companies Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays
Analysts Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. to Announce $0.07 EPS
Analysts Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. to Announce $0.07 EPS
Zymeworks PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James
Zymeworks PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James
L OREAL CO/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
L OREAL CO/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report