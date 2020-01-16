Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,815 shares of company stock valued at $278,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $51,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

