Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 16,094 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Plains GP worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

