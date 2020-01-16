Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $156.21 and a 12 month high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

