Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $129.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.