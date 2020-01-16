Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,332 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $289.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

