Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $4.90 Million Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 760,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE RBS opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

