Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

NYSE:DHR opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.16 and a 1-year high of $162.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

