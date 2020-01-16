US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of US Concrete worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in US Concrete by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in US Concrete by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in US Concrete by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get US Concrete alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $673.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.