HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 160.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 135.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.