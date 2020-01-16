Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,160 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Corteva by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

