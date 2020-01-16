$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other International Money Express news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $475.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

