Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,441.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,356.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,247.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

