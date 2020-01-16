Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.65

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$78.65 and last traded at C$78.40, with a volume of 471622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner sold 2,300 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.48, for a total transaction of C$175,895.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,999,843.27. Also, Director J. Bruce Flatt sold 175,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$13,312,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,340,323 shares in the company, valued at C$558,390,115.13.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

