Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.88

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.88 and last traded at $157.36, with a volume of 10511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 1,515 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $226,174.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,313 shares in the company, valued at $646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,179 shares of company stock worth $34,034,054 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

