Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 15,742 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 382.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 71,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

