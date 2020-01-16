Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GVDNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

