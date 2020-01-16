Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DSITF stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.
About Dixons Carphone
