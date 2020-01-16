DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

