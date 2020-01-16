DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd.
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd.
Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc
Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 5,405 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 5,405 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp
Brookfield Asset Management Sets New 12-Month High at $78.65
Brookfield Asset Management Sets New 12-Month High at $78.65
Gold Reserve Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities
Gold Reserve Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities
Morningstar Hits New 12-Month High at $165.88
Morningstar Hits New 12-Month High at $165.88


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report