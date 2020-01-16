Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Stake Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.08% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 430,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

NYSE:SOI opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $628.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

