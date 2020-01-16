Morgan Stanley Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.28.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

