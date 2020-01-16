Morgan Stanley Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.28.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

