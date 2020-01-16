Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Ferguson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.40.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

