Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) to Sell

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUSKF. CIBC set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

