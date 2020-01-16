Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $372.31

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $372.31 and last traded at $372.18, with a volume of 3854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 105.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

