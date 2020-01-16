Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.95

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 8041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.
In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Perficient by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
