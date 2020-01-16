Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.95

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 8041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Perficient by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

