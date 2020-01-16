Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.46

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $87.18, with a volume of 60531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.