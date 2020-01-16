Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.23

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 8350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

