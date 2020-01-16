iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.17

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 7179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

