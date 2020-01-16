Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

1/9/2020 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

1/8/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

12/31/2019 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

12/24/2019 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Get CommVault Systems Inc alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 25,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.