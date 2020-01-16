Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

MFC stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,819 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,865,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,956,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

