Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,591.88 ($86.71).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
RB stock opened at GBX 6,174 ($81.22) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,091.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,169.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
