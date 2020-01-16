Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.50

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREQ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

