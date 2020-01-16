Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s stock price fell 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 134,602 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 73,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

