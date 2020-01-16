Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Shares of SIRI opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after buying an additional 8,221,787 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,944,000 after buying an additional 671,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after buying an additional 714,051 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after buying an additional 939,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.